Doris Burke Catching Heat Over Perceived “Kniggerbockers” Pronunciation During Playoff Game

Doris Burke sparked backlash after her Knicks call allegedly sounded like a slur; fans flooded her Instagram as the clip spread online.

ESPN sports analyst Doris Burke is catching some flak over what sounded like a racial slur to people watching The New York Knicks vs The Boston Celtics on television.

The incident happened when Knicks player Mikal Bridges sank a jump shot at the 3:21 mark, to give the New York Knicks a 111-104 lead over the Celtics.

The basket gave the Knicks the largest lead of the series on the road to extending their lead 3-1 at Madison Square Garden.

“The postseason clutch time has been a nightmare for the Boston Celtics. You know who it hasn’t been a nightmare for? The New York Knickerbockers,” Burke said.

Unfortunately for Doris Burke, it sounded as though she put too much emphasis on the letter “g” while pronouncing the Knickerbockers, making it sound as if she said “n##### bockers.”

If the A’s announcer lost his job for this, so should Doris Burke https://t.co/LWJY2LggBm — JimandSamDankMemes (@JandSdankmemes) May 13, 2025

Social media immediately lit up. On her Instagram account, her last post was lit up with questions.

“The New York what? one user asked, while another person chimed in, “Did Doris really say that? or am I tripping?”

Things got weird for the Boston Celtics, too. At the 2:58 mark, Jason Tatum turned his ankle and went down after scoring 42 points.

Tatum was rushed back to the locker room in a wheelchair and was out of the game for good, which helped the Knicks take the lead in the series with the score of 121-113.

So far, Burke has yet to address the perceived slight.

Doris Burke when someone asks her what Knicks is short for pic.twitter.com/8gqh4vRclx — Pǒst-Season Stîff🛸🛐 (@DloKAnT) May 13, 2025

Did she just say New York niggerbokers 💀😂 — ☁️Eren Jãeger☁️ (@G_Renzo1) May 13, 2025

doris burke said what — abs is a busy woman (@liifesupports) May 13, 2025

Doris Burke needs to tread lightly. — Xi BigTing 🇧🇸🔥🐬 (@JuMyKn) May 13, 2025

Doris Burke definitely said “niggerbockers” lol — Jermaine Faultman (@CouchPotato1965) May 13, 2025

I’m not trying to finish Tatum’s injury but Doris Burke gotta be mentioned right? — Major Passons (@Major_Passons) May 13, 2025

Doris Burke says it with 2 Gs — Regis Rackett (@RackettRegis) May 13, 2025