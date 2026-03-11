Dr. Dre Sells Malibu House & Also Become A Billionaire

Dr. Dre moves his Malibu beach house after years on the market, closing the $16.5M deal quietly off-market.

Dr. Dre finally sold off his Malibu beach house after four years sitting on the market and at the same time has officially become Hip-Hop’s latest billionaire.

The 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom contemporary mansion on Carbon Beach sold for $16.5 million, per TMZ.

He’d originally listed it in 2022 for $20 million, so he took a $3.5 million hit. Still, not bad for a property he copped back in 1998 for $4.085 million.

The deal went down quietly off-market. Real estate agent Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency handled the transaction. The place sits on roughly 7,000 square feet of beachfront property and was built in 1993.

It’s got panoramic ocean views from multiple levels, a gym, fireplaces, walk-in closets, spa-style bathrooms, and a recording studio. Basically, everything you’d expect from a mogul’s coastal retreat.

But here’s the thing. Dre’s not hurting for cash.

When Apple bought Beats Electronics for $3 billion back in 2014, he walked away with somewhere between $640 million and $800 million before taxes.

That deal made him Hip-Hop’s richest man in just 12 months. He was literally on pace to become Hip-Hop’s first billionaire, but Jay-Z beat him to it.

Now, 12 years later, Dre has officially joined the billionaire club according to Forbes latest list, built through decades of production work, Death Row Records, signing artists like Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and smart real estate moves.

Speaking of real estate, Dre’s still holding serious property. He’s got a $40 million Brentwood mansion he copped in 2014, originally built for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen.

That French chateau-style compound sits on 4 hilltop acres with 8 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

And he sold a Calabasas estate for $6.1 million in 2023 after dropping over $1 million on renovations.

He also listed a Pacific Palisades home for $2.65 million in December 2025, which he’d bought in 2019 for $2.25 million.

The Malibu sale marks another chapter in Dre’s real estate portfolio shuffle, but with his Beats money still flowing and his production legacy intact, he’s not exactly worried about the market.