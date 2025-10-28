Drake Accused Of Promoting Illegal Betting To Teens In Missouri

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake was named in a Missouri lawsuit over his Stake gambling partnership, accused of promoting illegal betting to teens and glamorizing massive losses.

Drake and crypto gambling collided in Missouri this week as the rapper and Adin Ross were hit with a class action lawsuit accusing them of promoting illegal online betting through their high-profile deal with Stake.

Filed in Jackson County’s 16th Circuit Court, the lawsuit claims the duo’s partnership with the crypto casino is “deeply fraudulent” and harmful to the public, especially minors.

Lead plaintiff Justin Killham alleges that Drake and Ross received millions to livestream gambling sessions that glamorized the platform to massive audiences across Instagram and X.

“Drake’s role as Stake’s unofficial mascot is quietly corrosive—he’s glamorizing the platform to millions of impressionable fans, many of whom treat his wild betting habits like gospel,” the lawsuit reads.

Court documents peg Drake’s annual Stake endorsement at $100 million, making it one of the most lucrative celebrity gambling deals in the industry.

The suit alleges that Stake provides “house money” to both Drake and Ross, meaning their losses are covered and used as a marketing ploy to lure in more users.

The legal filing also claims the pair’s content is aimed at younger viewers, and that Ross and Drake’s combined social media following exceeds 180 million.

“Stake’s influencer marketing activities, especially through Drake and Ross, is directed among teenagers in Missouri and in other states,” the suit states.

Drake’s betting habits have drawn attention throughout 2025. In June, he disclosed placing nearly $125 million in sports bets, including a viral $8 million loss tied to NBA wagers. Those bets coincided with his Stake campaigns and were widely shared across social platforms.

The lawsuit drops as the NBA grapples with a growing gambling scandal.

Just two days into the new season, federal prosecutors revealed an investigation into illegal bets placed on seven NBA games between 2023 and 2024. Authorities allege that insiders leaked information to bettors, raising concerns about the league’s integrity.

The controversy also lands amid booming growth in U.S. sports betting. Since the Supreme Court overturned the federal ban in 2018, the industry has surged.

According to the American Gaming Association, the legal sports betting handle hit $119.84 billion in 2023, up 27.5% from the previous year. By 2025, 38 states and Washington, D.C. will have legalized some form of sports wagering.

Missouri, however, still bans online casino gambling. Legal online sports betting is scheduled to go live in the state on December 1, following the Missouri Gaming Commission’s recent approval of temporary licenses for nine operators.