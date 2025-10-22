Drake Declares War With Instagram Post As World Series Puts Kendrick Lamar Feud Front & Center

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake signals his newest chapter with a cryptic Instagram message declaring “every action has a reaction” as his 39th birthday approaches.

Drake delivered a cryptic message to his 142 million Instagram followers Sunday, signaling the start of what he calls his newest chapter.

The Toronto superstar posted a photo series with the caption “Welcome to the era of every action has a reaction…video” while showcasing himself shirtless on a luxury apartment balcony.

The 38-year-old rapper is setting the stage for his highly anticipated album Iceman, which has been generating buzz throughout 2025.

His latest Instagram dump included images of him playing tennis, enjoying mozzarella sticks and spending time with women during what appears to be a Bahamas getaway.

Drake’s message comes as an unexpected collision occurs between Hip-Hop’s most contentious rivalry and America’s pastime, positioning the Canadian superstar’s hometown, the Toronto Blue Jays, against Kendrick Lamar’s Los Angeles Dodgers in what promises to be more than just a championship battle.

The five-time Grammy winner has long served as Toronto’s unofficial sports ambassador, frequently spotted celebrating Blue Jays victories and throwing ceremonial first pitches.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar represents Los Angeles through his support of sports teams like the Lakers, Rams and of course, the Dodgers.

The Blue Jays seek to restore Canada’s baseball glory after three decades away from the World Series, while the Dodgers chase consecutive championships – a feat not accomplished since the Yankees’ late-1990s dynasty.

This creates a narrative of established dominance versus hungry determination, especially in the wake of Drake’s second loss to Kendrick after his “Not Like Us” defamation lawsuit was thrown out of court.

Meanwhile, Drake’s Iceman project follows recent single releases, including “What Did I Miss” and “Which One,” both of which have kept fans speculating about the album’s direction.

The Iceman album represents Drake’s ninth studio project and his first major release since navigating various industry controversies throughout 2025.

Drake’s birthday falls on October 24, the same day Game 1 of The World Series kicks off in Toronto.