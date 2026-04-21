Drake Fans Attack Ice Blocks With Blowtorches, Pickaxes To Get Release Date

Drake has Toronto in a frenzy by hiding his “Iceman” release date inside frozen blocks of ice that fans are desperately trying to melt.

Drake turned Toronto into an Arctic mystery zone, stashing his Iceman album release date inside massive ice blocks and watching fans lose their minds as they tried to crack the code.

The Canadian rapper posted up at 81 Bond Street in downtown Toronto, with frozen blocks bearing the date, teasing it on Instagram on Monday with “Release Date Inside” and sparking immediate chaos.

Patience clearly isn’t part of the fanbase’s DNA.

Within hours, people showed up with blowtorches, pickaxes, and every tool imaginable to speed up the thaw, but the ice wasn’t budging.

According to TMZ, the attempts “hardly made a dent,” and the stunt transformed a downtown parking lot into what fans are calling “Toronto’s coldest party.”

This isn’t just another album rollout. Drake ditched the digital playbook entirely, going full outside-the-box with a real-world reveal that’s got the entire city talking.

The creative marketing approach stands out because it forces fans to actually show up, engage physically, and wait for nature to do the work.

It’s the opposite of instant gratification in a world obsessed with it.

The weather forecast says the ice should thaw naturally in about a week, so the big reveal stays frozen unless someone cracks it early.