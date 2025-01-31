Drake Goes Viral Doing Karaoke In Australia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake captured the spotlight in Melbourne with an impromptu karaoke set, setting the stage for his highly awaited “Anita Max Win Tour” in Australia this February.

Drake belted out some of his biggest hits during an intimate karaoke session in Melbourne, setting the tone for his highly anticipated Australian “Anita Max Win Tour,” his first visit Down Under since 2017.

Stepping into a laid-back Melbourne bar, the Canadian Hip-Hop star performed tracks like “Rich Baby Daddy” to an audience filled with starstruck patrons.

The unexpected performance, shared on Drake’s Instagram account, also included his renditions of fan-favorite tracks such as “Trust Issues,” “Faithful,” and “Pipe Down.”

The night seemed more like a warm-up for his tour than a casual outing as the rapper previewed what fans can expect from the artist’s packed Australian itinerary set to kick off in early February.

Drake’s upcoming “Anita Max Win Tour” is a nod to his “alter ego,” “Anita Max Wynn,” whom Drake humorously introduced during a December 2023 live stream.

The character’s name riffs off the gambling/internet-meme, “I need a max win.”

Initially set to begin on February 9 in Melbourne, booming demand prompted the addition of an earlier show on February 4 in Perth at the RAC Arena.

The six-city tour, Drake’s first in Australia since his “Boy Meets World Tour” in 2017, includes stops in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland, New Zealand.

The tour comes off the massive success of his North American “It’s All A Blur Tour,” which sold out a staggering 80 shows.

Drake arrived in Australia last week and started posting photos of himself. A picture of him stepping off his private jet gave fans a first glimpse, followed by snapshots of him dining at Nobu with close friends.

The dates for Drake’s “Anita Max Win Tour” are listed below:

February 4 – RAC Arena, Perth

February 9-10 – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

February 16-17 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

February 24-25 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

February 28-March 1 – Spark Arena, Auckland