Drake Shares New Iceman Album Clues On Instagram Tuesday

Drake unveiled fresh promotional material for his anticipated Iceman album via Instagram carousel featuring cryptic messaging.

Drake delivered another mysterious message about his upcoming Iceman album through an Instagram post

The Toronto rapper shared a carousel of images Tuesday morning, captioned “What I Was Doing When You Thought I Was Crying.”

The post features a “Warning Iceman” graphic alongside merchandise displaying “They Doubted Me” and “Talk Is Cheap” messages.

Drake’s latest social media activity comes amid speculation about the album’s release timeline. The OVO boss has been building momentum for Iceman since last summer, when he dropped “What Did I Miss?” which climbed to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Iceman project represents Drake’s return to solo work following his highly publicized rap battle with Kendrick Lamar throughout 2024.

The album will mark Drake’s first solo LP since 2023’s For All the Dogs and his first major release since the Kendrick Lamar controversy dominated headlines last year.