Kendrick Lamar Allegedly Prepared To Ride-By Drake Again

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Drake may have lost the battle to Kendrick Lamar, but his refusal to let it go could define what happens next.

It is widely accepted that Drake came out on the losing end of his battle with Kendrick Lamar, but the saga clearly refuses to die.

As most of you have seen, Drake continues to push his side of the conflict forward, not just musically, but legally. He previously pursued a defamation-related legal action connected to the battle, arguing that his reputation suffered permanent harm. That effort did not gain traction in court, with early motions reportedly dismissed, but Drake appears determined to keep contesting the narrative in the court of public opinion if not the courtroom itself.

At the same time, rumors continue to circulate that Drake’s next album, tentatively titled Iceman, will include fresh shots aimed at Kendrick Lamar. If true, this creates a strange contradiction. Drake is simultaneously signaling legal grievance while allegedly reigniting lyrical hostilities. Those two approaches do not exactly complement one another.

Drake and his camp remain resolute in their belief that he was treated unfairly in the battle. Most fans and critics disagree. Respectfully, I wish he would relax. If not, new rumors might give him reason to reconsider.

Word on the street is that Kendrick Lamar is not finished either. There is talk that he has a full set of unreleased records (or new ones) ready to go if Drake pushes the issue further. This lines up with reports that surfaced shortly after the battle concluded, suggesting Kendrick was prepared to keep things going indefinitely if provoked.

That said, jumping back into the fray may not benefit Kendrick’s career either. More importantly, continued public attacks would undermine Drake’s argument that he was harmed by defamatory statements. At some point, both artists would be better served by focusing on making undeniably dope music.

Some critics believe Drake has not fully recovered creatively since being knocked off balance during the battle. I do not necessarily agree. He is still capable of making great records, but the direction he chooses next matters.

One thing is certain. We will find out soon enough. Drake is expected to drop later this year. J. Cole is also looming with his own highly anticipated release. Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy continues to dominate his lane, touring relentlessly, staying focused, and connecting directly with his audience without engaging in the noise.

What do you think? Drop your thoughts in the comments…