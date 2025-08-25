Drake Trolls Journalist Rob Markman But Ends Up As Target Of Viral Clapback

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake mocked journalist Rob Markman over a resurfaced interview clip, but the journalist’s sharp retort quickly flipped the script.

Drake took a swipe at Rob Markman on Sunday (August 24) after a resurfaced video showed the music journalist fumbling the final bar of a Lil Wayne verse during an interview with Tory Lanez.

Drake couldn’t hide his disdain, taking a swipe at Markman. “Of course this Goof Markman couldn’t finish the bar,” he wrote. “Free Tory.”

However, Markman didn’t let it slide. He fired back in the comments, writing, “But if I start calling you names you gonna sue.” He later posted the exchange on his Instagram Stories with a simple “SMH.”

The jab wasn’t random. Markman’s response referenced Drake’s ongoing defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group, filed in January 2025, over the promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.”

The suit alleges UMG helped amplify lyrics that Drake claims falsely labeled him a pedophile and incited violence, including a shooting at his Toronto home that injured a security guard.

Rob Markman Claims Drake’s Team Reached Out For Positive Coverage Of Kendrick Lamar Battle

Markman had previously spoken out about the lawsuit and claimed that during the height of the Kendrick vs. Drake battle, he was approached by people connected to Drake’s OVO camp.

“I was approached during the battle by a team connected with the OVO side,” Markman said. “[They] asked me to show the boy some love. Again, I was being as unbiased as possible. I was calling it like I see it, but they asked me, ‘Yo, we know you’re unbiased.’ Really said it. ‘We know you’re unbiased and we like that you’re unbiased and you really try to call it straight, but can you show the guy some love.’”

He clarified, “No money was offered, absolutely no money was offered. But they kinda offered some things, some information, some access, and said, ‘Yo, and we’ll make it so that you can play his songs in your videos. We’ll whitelist it.’ Ultimately, I declined for my own personal reasons. I just feel like my allegiance is to y’all.”

Rob Markman says he was approached by someone from OVO to 'show the boy some love' during the Drake & Kendrick Lamar battle 👀 pic.twitter.com/DrPWXLMNWZ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 26, 2024