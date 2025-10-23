Drake’s New Hair Sparks Internet Frenzy, Questions About His Sexuality

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake stirred online conversation with a new hairstyle and a photo alongside Johnny Manziel just one day before turning 39.

Drake unveiled a new hairstyle and reignited internet chatter Thursday after posting a photo on Instagram Story alongside former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, just one day before his 39th birthday.

The image, shared around 3 P.M. ET, showed the Toronto-born rapper with Manziel, sporting a laid-back bohemian hairdo.

The post immediately drew attention across social media platforms, especially on X, where users commented on everything from Drake’s appearance to their long-standing friendship.

The duo’s relationship spans over a decade, rooted in shared interests in music, sports and real estate ventures in Texas. But this time, it was Drake’s grooming choice and body language that drew the spotlight.

Reactions online ranged from admiration to speculation, with some users questioning the rapper’s intent and identity.

One user wrote, “why he be doing his lips like that bruh.” Another asked, “is drakes new thing just queer baiting??” A third chimed in, “Drizzy the goat but he’s never beating the zesty allegations.”

Others interpreted Drake’s photo more affirmatively, with one person posting, “glad to see he finally came out, and is willing to pose with his boyfriend in public, so proud.”

Drake in new photo. pic.twitter.com/K65LqcrWqx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 23, 2025

Drake, born October 24, 1986, has long used his hair as a form of expression. Early in his career, he kept a clean buzz cut during the “Take Care” and “Nothing Was the Same” eras.

That changed in 2021, when he debuted a heart-shaped design shaved into his hair to promote his Certified Lover Boy album.

By early 2022, he transitioned to braids, often incorporating intricate designs such as Nike swooshes. In 2023, he braided an owl into his hair—a nod to his OVO brand—and later wore two buns with colorful clips, which quickly went viral.

Drake has also been seen with slick S-curls and pinned styles at public events.