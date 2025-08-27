Drake’s OVO Store Closes; Woman Rampages With Hammer, Tries To Burn It Down

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Drake‘s New York City OVO store was wrecked by a woman who went crazy, smashing windows with a hammer and trying to torch the place… all in broad daylight.

Cops say 34-year-old Shauna Stoner from Queens rolled into the SoHo shop around 4:35 P.M. on Tuesday (August 26), pulled out what looked like spray paint, and started tagging up the gear.

After that, she flipped over racks, yanked clothes off hangers, and then whipped out a hammer from her bag and bashed the windows of the rapper’s store.

It didn’t stop with the hammer.

According to Page Six, Stoner cops confirmed that she “attempted to ignite a fire” in Drake’s OVO store, adding even more chaos to the scene.

The store had to shut down temporarily while crews cleaned up the wreckage and tallied up the cost. NYPD says she racked up around $24,000 worth of destruction before she was cuffed and taken into custody.

No word yet on what triggered the rampage, whether she had a beef with Drake or the brand, or if she is a fan of Kendrick Lamar.

The OVO shop—known for its pricey merch and sleek layout—sits in one of Manhattan’s busiest shopping zones. It’s not every day that someone walks in and tries to turn it into a war zone.

Stoner’s charges haven’t been revealed yet, but police say the case is still active and being handled by local authorities.