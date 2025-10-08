Druski Baby Oil Lawsuit Involving Diddy Slipping Away, As Lawyers Seek To Drop Accuser

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Druski’s name may soon be cleared entirely as the lawsuit tying him to a 2018 assault falls apart after lawyers dumped the accuser.

The attorneys representing a woman accusing Druski, Diddy and Odell Beckham Jr. of assaulting her are asking a judge to drop her as a client.

The lawsuit, which linked the comedian and the NFL player to a disturbing 2018 sexual assault allegation at a California party allegedly hosted by Diddy, is now unraveling.

The accuser’s lawyers are requesting that the court allow them to withdraw, citing a breakdown in communication and disagreements with their client, Ashley Parham, over strategy.

Parham filed her lawsuit earlier this year, accusing Druski of pouring baby oil on her and using her “like a slip and slide.”

She further alleged Diddy recorded the assault and threatened her, with Beckham also involved. However, Druski has maintained his innocence and provided documentation to prove he was in Georgia at the time.

“I have never met any of the individuals involved. I was not in California at the time,” Druski said when the claims first surfaced.

His legal team submitted phone records and bank statements showing all activity on the day in question originated in Atlanta, not Orinda, California, where the alleged incident took place.

Despite this evidence, Parham’s attorneys told the court in July they had “no desire to dismiss” Druski from the case. That decision prompted U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin to demand an explanation, warning the legal team could face sanctions if they did not drop him from the lawsuit.

She said their position “appears to lack any reasonable basis” and threatened to sanction the lawyers involved in the controversy.

Now, Parham’s lawyers are attempting to withdraw from the case entirely.

In court filings obtained by AllHipHop, they cited “irreconcilable differences” and a “fundamental breakdown” in communication with their client. The documents state that the attorneys can no longer ethically or effectively represent her.

The case, which once made headlines for its explosive claims, is now teetering on the brink of collapse. The plaintiff’s legal representation is on the verge of walking away, and the core evidence contradicts her version of events.

Meanwhile, Beckham and Diddy have also denied any involvement.

Diddy is also pursuing a separate $100 million defamation lawsuit against Parham’s lead attorney, Ariel Mitchell and conservative media outlet Newsmax, claiming they worked together to smear his name with false accusations.