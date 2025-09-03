Druski Stirs Outrage With Controversial Whiteface Skit At NASCAR Race

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Druski’s NASCAR whiteface skit divided the internet, with some calling it genius satire and others calling it an offensive caricature.

Druski stirred up a firestorm Tuesday (September 2) after posting a whiteface skit from a 2025 NASCAR event in Darlington, where he disguised himself as a stereotypical Southern white man, complete with sunburned skin, a mullet, cowboy hat and denim overalls.

The viral video showed the comedian fully transformed and nearly unrecognizable as he mimicked exaggerated “redneck” behavior—chugging beers, swapping cigarettes and delivering rowdy toasts.

One moment in particular drew attention: Druski spat at the feet of two Black attendees, a move some online called offensive and unnecessary.

He captioned the clip, “That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN.”

That Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Xcc5ZJypqz — DRUSKI (@druski) September 2, 2025

While some viewers applauded the makeup artistry and bold satire, others slammed the skit for reinforcing negative stereotypes about Southern culture and NASCAR attendees.

One user commented, “Those people had no idea this was a black man.” Another wrote, “He could infiltrate the kkk if he wanted.”

The backlash quickly escalated into a broader conversation about race, comedy and double standards—especially around the use of whiteface versus blackface in entertainment.

MAGA-friendly comedian and podcaster Theo Von chimed in with a pointed response, hinting he might retaliate with blackface.

“Wowwww. Anyone do hair and m/u? hit my dms. i feel a jheri curl coming on,” he posted. “Just need some quality paint first.”

The skit also featured NASCAR driver Ty Gibbs, who appeared to stifle laughter during one scene.

Some compared Druski’s approach to that of Sacha Baron Cohen, known for using disguise to expose social issues. But critics argued this performance leaned more on caricature than commentary.

This isn’t the first time Druski has used whiteface. In May, he released a “WhiteBoy that’s accepted by the Hood” parody. The skit went viral, receiving millions of views and sparking similar discussions.

The WhiteBoy that's accepted by the Hood 😂 pic.twitter.com/0xKmYqx4lZ — DRUSKI (@druski) May 25, 2025