EXCLUSIVE: Druski Gets Win In Diddy Baby Oil Lawsuit As Judge Threatens Lawyers

Druski was cleared of involvement in a 2018 assault case tied to Diddy after a judge questioned why lawyers kept him in the suit.

Druski scored a legal win in a high-profile sexual assault lawsuit tied to Diddy, after a federal judge warned the plaintiff’s attorneys they could be penalized for continuing to pursue claims against the comedian despite overwhelming proof he wasn’t there.

The lawsuit, filed by Ashley Parham, accuses Diddy and several others of a violent gang rape at a 2018 party in Orinda, California.

Parham alleges Druski covered her in baby oil or lubricant and used her body “like a slip and slide” during the attack. She also claims Diddy recorded the assault and threatened her afterward.

Druski, who was not part of the entertainment industry at the time, has denied any involvement.

On Tuesday (August 19), U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin ruled that while lawyers had some basis to name Druski in the amended complaint filed in March 2025, their refusal to drop him after clear-cut evidence emerged could lead to sanctions.

His legal team submitted phone and bank records showing he was in Georgia on March 23, 2018 — the night of the alleged assault. His debit card was used in the Atlanta area and all phone activity originated from Georgia that day.

Despite the documentation, Parham’s attorneys told the court in July they had “no desire to dismiss” Druski from the case.

Judge Lin said that the stance “appears to lack any reasonable basis” in light of the evidence and ordered the lawyers to explain why they shouldn’t face sanctions.

The court gave the legal team until September 9 to justify their actions or voluntarily remove Druski from the lawsuit. Failing to do so could result in dismissal of the claims against him and a possible order to pay his legal fees.

Druski previously called the accusations “fabricated lies” and said, “I have never met any of the individuals involved. I was not in California at the time of the alleged incident.”

The original complaint also named Odell Beckham Jr., who also denied any involvement.

Parham’s legal representation is being led by attorney Ariel Mitchell, who is also facing separate legal trouble.

Diddy has filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Mitchell and Newsmax, accusing them of spreading false and malicious claims to damage his reputation.