Dua Lipa Denies Firing Agent Kneecap; But Says Its Still “Free Palestine”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Dua Lipa addressed a false claim about firing her agent over Kneecap’s Glastonbury slot, calling the report “deliberately inflammatory” and “crafted purely for clickbait.”

Dua Lipa dismissed a report alleging she cut ties with her agent after he attempted to remove Irish Hip-Hop group Kneecap from the Glastonbury Festival lineup due to their pro-Palestinian stance.

The Grammy-winning artist responded after the Daily Mail claimed she dropped longtime agent David Levy for signing a letter urging Glastonbury organizers Michael and Emily Eavis to exclude Kneecap from the June festival.

Dua Lipa, however, made it clear Levy hasn’t represented her in years.

“I do not condone the actions of David Levy or other music executives toward an artist speaking their truth,” Lipa wrote on Instagram Stories. “I also cannot ignore how this has been handled in the press. Not only was the story completely false, but the language used by the Daily Mail has been deliberately inflammatory, crafted purely for clickbait, clearly designed to fuel online division.”

A representative from her agency, WME, also weighed in, stating Levy “transitioned into an advisory role” back in 2019 and has not been involved in Lipa’s business since.

“He fully removed himself from the project, among others, earlier this year,” the spokesperson said. “Reports suggesting that Dua Lipa or her management dismissed one of our agents because of his political views are categorically false.”

Lipa, who has publicly supported Palestinian rights during the Israel-Gaza conflict, added, “It is always Free Palestine, but exploiting a global tragedy in order to sell newspapers is something I find deeply troubling.”

Despite the controversy, Kneecap performed at Glastonbury as scheduled.

However, the BBC cut their livestream during the set after the trio led the crowd in chanting “Free Palestine” and “F**k Keir Starmer,” referring to the UK Prime Minister.

The group has remained in the headlines.

Kneecap member Mo Chara was charged in May with a terrorism-related offense for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at a 2023 performance.

He has denied the charge and is expected in court later this week.