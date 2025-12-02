El Chapo’s Son Pleads Guilty & Admits To Kidnapping Plot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joaquin Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and admitted to kidnapping El Mayo in a shocking plea deal.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez just dropped the biggest bombshell in cartel history, admitting in a Chicago courtroom that he kidnapped one of Mexico’s most legendary drug lords to save his own skin.

The 38-year-old son of notorious kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman pleaded guilty Monday to drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise charges, but the real shocker came when he confessed to orchestrating the kidnapping of Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada.

This wasn’t just any snatch-and-grab – this was the move that brought down the 76-year-old co-founder of the Sinaloa cartel.

Prosecutor Lynn Erskine laid out the details in court, explaining how Guzman Lopez lured Zambada onto a plane in July under false pretenses, then flew straight to Texas, where federal agents were waiting.

The operation was designed to show cooperation with U.S. authorities – basically trading the biggest fish in the ocean for a lighter sentence.

“The defendant admitted to kidnapping an unnamed individual purported to be Zambada,” Erskine told the packed courtroom, according to Reuters. The prosecutor made it clear this wasn’t some rogue operation – it was a calculated move by someone desperate to cut a deal.

The plea agreement could slash Guzman Lopez’s potential life sentence down to something much more manageable.

He’s looking at a minimum of 10 years, but with cooperation credit, he might walk out way even earlier. That’s a hell of a trade-off for someone who admitted to moving tens of thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl into the United States.

This whole saga reads like a movie, which is probably why Hip-Hop has been obsessed with El Chapo’s story for years.

50 Cent turned the cartel world into must-listen content with his “Surviving El Chapo” podcast, diving deep into the story of the Flores twins – Pedro and Margarito – who helped bring down the original El Chapo.

His podcast explored how the Chicago-born twins went from dealing $2 billion worth of drugs to becoming government informants who secretly recorded conversations with El Chapo himself.

50 Cent even revealed he once met the Flores twins at Chicago’s Cabrini-Green housing project when he was an up-and-coming star, long before they got involved with international drug trafficking.

But Guzman Lopez’s story is different. While the Flores twins flipped to avoid massive sentences, this kidnapping plot represents something unprecedented – a cartel heir literally delivering his father’s former partner to federal authorities.

Zambada had been a fugitive for decades, co-founding the Sinaloa cartel alongside El Chapo and building one of the most powerful drug empires in history.

Guzman Lopez has been in custody since that dramatic July arrest in Texas and his cooperation could provide federal authorities with inside information about current cartel operations.

His brother Ovidio was also arrested and extradited to the U.S., meaning the new generation of “Chapitos” is either behind bars or cutting deals.