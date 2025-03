Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Elon Musk has sparked controversy by reposting a campaign to pardon Derek Chauvin, the former officer convicted of George Floyd’s murder.

Elon Musk is weighing in on a campaign urging Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd.

On Tuesday (March 4), Musk amplified a controversial post from right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro bizarrely claiming the “evidence demonstrated” that Chauvin “did not, in fact, commit the murder of George Floyd.”

He claimed that Floyd was “high on fentanyl” and “had a significant pre-existing heart condition”

He also said Floyd said he couldn’t breathe while inside the police car, not on the ground.

Additionally, Shapiro argued that during large portions of the footage shown at trial, Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s shoulder rather than his neck and that an autopsy concluded Floyd died from “excited delirium.”

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests in 2020 after video footage circulated showing him pleading, “I can’t breathe,” while a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for roughly nine minutes.

The incident sparked months of protests against racial injustice and police brutality and contributed to the growth of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Musk reposted Shapiro’s proposal to pardon Chauvin on his X platform where he has 219 million followers, writing, “Something to think about.”

Something to think about https://t.co/KbZQEMpFXP — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

While it was determined Floyd had a trace amount of fentanyl in his system, a coroner and medical experts confirmed it was Chauvin’s knee cutting off Floyd’s oxygen supply that killed him. The disgraced officer was later convicted of Floyd’s murder and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Musk’s tweet sparked outrage online, with some accusing him of supporting a racist agenda.

However, even if Trump were to pardon Chauvin, he wouldn’t be freed because he’s concurrently serving 22 and a half years of a state sentence.

In a statement, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison affirmed “murdered George Floyd in front of the whole world.”

Ellison told the Minnesota Star Tribune, “The only conceivable purpose would be to express yet more disrespect for George Floyd and more disrespect for the rule of law.”

Rapper Offset also weighed in on the controversy, accusing Musk of “playing in black folks faces.”