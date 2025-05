Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eminem joined Jelly Roll onstage in Detroit for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself” that brought the crowd to a frenzy.

Eminem stunned a packed Ford Field crowd on Sunday (May 18) when he jumped onstage with Jelly Roll to perform “Lose Yourself” in their hometown of Detroit, delivering a moment that instantly lit up social media and left over 46,000 people roaring.

Wearing a military-style hoodie and cap, Eminem emerged mid-song to thunderous cheers, joining Jelly Roll for the second verse and finishing the track side by side.

Eminem finally makes his first appearance of 2025 during Jelly Roll’s set at Post Malone’s Big Ass Stadium Tour in Detroit. Listen to that crowd reaction! pic.twitter.com/kTv49oMInw — Billy (@Pryme72) May 19, 2025

After the performance, Eminem addressed the sea of people with a quick message: “Long time no see! Detroit one more time, make some noise for Jelly Roll!”

Eminem popped out at the Post Malone/ Jelly Roll show pic.twitter.com/U6O79C17Nm — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 19, 2025

The stage visuals nodded to Eminem’s legacy, featuring his signature backwards “E” and a nod to his Detroit eatery, Mom’s Spaghetti.

The surprise appearance marked Eminem’s first live performance since December 2024 and followed their collaboration at the Michigan Central Open last June.

Clips from the moment quickly spread across TikTok and Instagram, racking up views as fans relived the unexpected duet.

Eminem came out during Jelly Roll's set at Ford Field. How is Posty supposed to top this? pic.twitter.com/6I6aVbynPY — Adam Graham (@grahamorama) May 19, 2025

The connection between the two artists runs deeper than just the stage. Eminem sampled Jelly Roll’s “Save Me” on his 2024 album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), flipping it into the track “Somebody Save Me.”

Jelly Roll shared his reaction on Instagram, writing, “I always say my childhood hero’s lived somewhere between Willie Nelson and Eminem… I related to every word Eminem wrote. I understand him and felt like he understood me, which was rare cause I spent most of my life feeling misunderstood.”