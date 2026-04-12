Eminem Honors Friend Proof With Emotional Tribute On 20th Anniversary Of His Death

Eminem marked the 20th anniversary of Proof’s death in Detroit with an emotional tribute that highlighted their lifelong friendship and the lasting impact of the late D12 rapper on Hip-Hop culture.

Twenty years after Big Proof was killed, Eminem shared a deeply personal message reflecting on the bond that shaped both of their lives and careers. The tribute comes as fans and peers continue to recognize Proof’s influence as a lyricist, battle rapper and foundational figure in Detroit’s rap scene.

“Doody, can’t believe it’s been 20 years since you’ve been gone! Not a day goes by that I don’t think about you in some way shape or form…You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God everyday that he put us in each other’s lives.. I feel like that happened for a reason. Ever since the day I met you sitting on the steps of Osborne when I was handing out flyers and we rapped for each other and instantly bonded that day and never looked back!! My life would never have taken the trajectory it took had I not met you. Thank you for always believing in me like I always believed in you!! We had such an amazing ride together and I will never forget you and what you did for me and my self-esteem and confidence every time you cosigned for me at every club and open mic we ever went to!! Your credibility was enough to open people’s minds to not judge me until they heard me and you were one of the first ones who got people to listen before they passed any judgment!! I love you doody you will always be my best friend no matter how much time passes and I will never forget you as long as I live!!! Until we meet again my friend I love you doody!!! Love, doody”

The anniversary also drew a brief but heartfelt message from his son, Nassan, who continues to pursue music.

“20 years without you today wow 💔. Where does the time go man. fly high pops love you ❤️🕊️”

Proof, born DeShaun Holton, was a founding member of D12 and a central figure in the Detroit’s vibrant underground scene. He earned respect through freestyle battles at venues like the Hip-Hop Shop, where his sharp, witty delivery and presence helped cultivate Detroit’s competitive rap culture. He also played a critical role in Eminem’s rise, vouching for him in early performances and helping him gain acceptance in a scene that was not always welcoming.

With D12, Proof contributed to multi-platinum success through albums like Devil’s Night and the chart-topping D12 World. He later released his solo album Searching for Jerry Garcia in 2005, offering a more introspective look at his life and artistry while collaborating with major names in Hip-Hop.

Proof was killed on April 11, 2006, during an altercation at a nightclub in Detroit. Authorities said a dispute during a game of pool escalated into gunfire involving two men. Proof was shot and later pronounced dead at a hospital. He was 32.

Proof’s death sent ripples through Hip-Hop and marked a turning point for Eminem, who has repeatedly cited the loss as one of the most painful moments of his life.

Two decades later, the tributes reflect more than grief. They point to a legacy built on loyalty, lyrical skill and a belief in others that continues to echo through Detroit and the whole Hip-Hop community.