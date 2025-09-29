Eric Adams Withdraws From NYC Mayoral Race, Warns Of “Chaos” Politics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Eric Adams stepped away from the 2025 New York City mayoral race and warned voters about the dangers of political extremism.

Eric Adams pulled out of the New York City mayoral race Sunday with a pointed farewell video that slammed political extremism and subtly took aim at Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic Socialist front-runner poised to reshape the city’s political future.

Speaking from Gracie Mansion, Adams announced he would not pursue a second term, citing a growing tide of radical politics he believes threatens the city’s stability.

“Extremism is growing in our politics,” Adams said. “Our children are being radicalized to hate our city and our country. Political anger is turning into political violence.”

Without naming Mamdani directly, Adams made clear who he was talking about.

“Too often, these forces use local government to advance divisive agendas with little regard for how it hurts everyday New Yorkers,” he said.

Adams, who has led the city through a turbulent first term, also warned, “Major change is welcome and necessary, but beware of those who claim the answer to destroy the very system we built together over generations. That is not change. That is chaos.”

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

Mamdani, 33, a three-term state assemblyman from Queens and a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, has proposed over $9 billion in new spending.

His platform includes free childcare, fare-free buses, and city-operated grocery stores—funded by raising taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

Adams, who has often clashed with progressive factions, urged voters to prioritize track records over promises.

“I urge New Yorkers to choose leaders not by what they promised, but by what they have delivered,” he said. “Although this is the end of my reelection campaign, it is not the end of my public service.”

Eric Adams Indicted On Federal Charges

His exit comes after a stormy chapter in his political career. In September 2024, Adams was indicted on federal charges, including bribery and campaign finance violations. Prosecutors alleged he accepted illegal gifts and donations from Turkish nationals over nearly a decade.

The Trump administration’s Justice Department intervened, ordering the case dropped due to its proximity to the June primary. A federal judge dismissed the case permanently in April 2025.

Since winning the Democratic primary, Mamdani has attempted to soften some of his earlier positions. While he once supported the “defund the police” movement, he has since backed away from that rhetoric.

He has also avoided taking a clear stance on abolishing cash bail and shutting down all city jails, including Rikers Island.

With Adams out, the November ballot will likely feature Mamdani against other contenders, including Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who is staging a political comeback.