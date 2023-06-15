Eric B. And Rakim Historic Reunion Performance At The Stone Pony In Honor Of Hip-Hop 50

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Eric B. and Rakim became the first Hip-Hop act to ever perform at the iconic New Jersey venue The Stone Pony.

Eric B. and Rakim joined forces for a historic performance in New Jersey this week to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop.

Their appearance marked the first time a Hip-Hop act ever performed at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, NJ. The legendary duo took to the stage to pay tribute to half a century of Hip-Hop during the North to Shore Music Festival.

New Jersey governor Phil Murphy introduced Eric B. and Rakim, highlighting the duo’s “extraordinary” contribution to the genre.

“You think about ‘Eric B is President.’ You think about ‘Paid in Full.’ You think about the four iconic albums and they reunited in 2016,” Murphy stated, per Asbury Park Press. “These guys are dear friends of mine. They’re extraordinary. Eric B is one of the great deejays of all time. Rakim, the ‘God Flow’ himself.”

Some upcoming Asbury Park Hip-Hop acts also joined the groundbreaking twosome at the concert. Among them was 10-year-old Ryver Bey.

“You don’t understand 50 years of hip-hop, it took something to get here,” declared Rakim after watching the performance. “(Bey’s) the next train who’s going to take the next load of people to hip-hop’s future.

He added, “Do it form your heart always, you know what I mean? Peace and love to the little queen.”

“Performing at the Stone Pony is definitely a dream come true,” Eric B said in a press release. “I have been TRULY BLESSED during my career to have played at almost every premiere arena and venue around the world. So, to be able to be the first Hip Hop group to play at the Stone Pony, which has been the home to countless iconic acts…especially as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop, is unprecedented.”