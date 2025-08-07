Erica Banks Busted With Stolen Gun In Airport

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Erica Banks got caught at ATL airport with a hot gun in her bag, and now she’s got a court date and a whole felony charge to deal with.

Erica Banks, best known for her viral hit “Bust It,” got busted at Atlanta’s airport trying to slide through TSA with a stolen gun in her bag.

The rapper, who stars on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was stopped on Wednesday (August 6) at Hartsfield-Jackson after security found a loaded pistol in her carry-on purse.

Cops ran the serial number and boom—it came back hot. Turns out that gun was reported stolen back in 2018 out of Greenville, South Carolina.

Banks, whose real name is Erica Scharmane Breaux, told officers she didn’t even know the gun was in her bag and claimed it belonged to someone on her security crew.

When asked who? She kept it zipped and didn’t drop any names.

She got hauled off to Clayton County Jail and booked on a felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property. A few hours later, she was out.

Her legal team is already trying to get in front of it, saying she’s not the one to blame.

“It is our contention that when she was caught with this weapon, she had no idea it was stolen,” Erica Banks’ lawyer Jackie Patterson said. “So she is not guilty of any offense. And once we get to court on this case, my job is to make sure this never becomes a part of her criminal history and to have these charges dismissed.”

As of August 7, neither Banks nor her team has dropped a statement or cleared the air publicly.

She’s expected to show up in court soon to sort it all out.