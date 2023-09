Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Love & Hip Hop personality Erica Mena has been fired from the franchise following the Atlanta brawl that led to her arrest and after she hurled a racial slur hurled at a co-star. On Saturday (September 2), Love & Hip Hop issued a statement to its official Instagram account explaining their decision.

It reads: “The Love & Hip Hop franchise has never shied away from hard conversations in our community. Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out in the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

Erica Mena was arrested at a Buckhead bar on August 25 on charges of simple battery, simple battery against police officer, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence-felony and simple battery.

Fellow Love & Hip-Hop personalities Rodney Shaw (Zellswag) and Addie Richardson (Bambi Richardson) were also taken into custody. Atlanta resident Kareem Cadet—not related to the reality television franchise—was arrested as well. Atlanta Police said they responded to Lucca Lounge at 11:40 p.m. local time due to a dispute on the property. Upon arrival, the responding officer observed three patrons in a physical altercation with the establishment’s security guards. APD says the responding officer attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the suspects immediately turned physically aggressive towards him. Once they were finally escorted out of the building, they were placed under arrest. Mena was accused of biting a police officer during the melee. She was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Additionally, Erica Mena became a trending Twitter topic after she was filmed calling L&HH co-star Spice a “monkey” during a heated argument. Mena has yet to publicly address her ousting.