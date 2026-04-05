Erika Kirk Says She’s Unfazed By Druski’s Viral Parody Skit Making Fun Of Her

Erika Kirk brushes off Druski’s viral skit and Trump’s lawsuit advice, staying focused on what actually matters to her.

Erika Kirk isn’t losing sleep over the endless parade of online critics taking shots at her from behind their screens.

During a recent appearance at Turning Point USA’s event at George Washington University, the TPUSA CEO made her position crystal clear as she discussed the viral mockery directed at her in recent weeks.

Druski dropped a skit called “How Conservative Women in America Act” back in late March that racked up over 180 million views across social platforms.

He showed up in heavy makeup, a blonde wig, and colored contacts to parody Kirk’s appearance and mannerisms across multiple scenes.

Some segments were drawn directly from her public appearances, while others took swipes at her frequently expressed views on faith and politics.

The skit went viral fast, and the internet split between people who found it hilarious and those who felt it crossed a line.

According to Erika Kirk, she has better things to do than scroll through the noise, and she’s not shy about saying it out loud.

“There will be people that are like, ‘Did you see what they’re saying about you on X?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I quite frankly I don’t have the time,'” Kirk revealed while speaking alongside White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

She went on to explain that most of the criticism never even reaches her ears unless someone specifically brings it to her attention.

“I really do not care. I am actually really busy right now playing MAGNA-TILES, and that is way more important than hearing the endless onslaught that really is just noise,” she said.

Even President Donald Trump weighed in on the situation during a White House Easter lunch, telling Kirk she should consider suing Druski over the skit.

“I think you should sue him,” Trump said, adding that people were jealous of her.

He encouraged her to take legal action against some of her other critics as well.

Despite the president’s advice and all the online pressure, Kirk hasn’t actually filed any lawsuits against Druski or anyone else.