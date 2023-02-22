Erykah Badu Addresses Dodging Stigma Over Three Different Baby Fathers  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Erykah Badu was asked how she avoids being labelled for having three children with three different fathers.

While women, especially those in the public eye, are often negatively labelled for having children with multiple fathers, Erykah Badu has managed to avoid the stigma.

The neo-soul songstress shares three children with three different men, Seven, Puma, and Mars. Over the years, much has been said about Erykah Badu and her famous partners, including the fathers of her children, Andre 3000, The D.O.C., and Jay Electronica.

However, while the focus of the attention centres around her supposed mystical powers with men, she avoids the stigma society often unfairly places on women for having children with multiple fathers.

During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne questioned how the four-time Grammy Award winner escaped the negative labelling.

“They don’t do that to other women,” he noted. After explaining that she’s “transparent,” Erykah Badu admitted, “No one would expect to have three baby daddies. Who plans that?” she questioned.

“But when those things start to happen, you don’t stop living,” she added. “You continue to grow and live and learn and make the best out of those situations. Who gone do that? In this judgemental society?”

After joking that it was all planned, Erykah Badu opened up about the realities of relationships and falling in love.

“Let’s be transparent. For my sisters out there,” she stated. “We fall in love. Love is a chemical thing In our culture. The next step is supposed to be marriage. That doesn’t fit me.”

She explained that not everybody comes equipped with “relationship skills,” before adding, “We try but were not taught that. It’s a whole culture built around it but we don’t even know how to do it and it’s the most important thing.”

Check out the clip below and watch the episode at the end of the page.