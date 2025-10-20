Ex-NFL Star Doug Martin Dies Suddenly In Police Custody After Medical Emergency

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin died Saturday at 36 after collapsing during an arrest in Oakland.

Former NFL star Doug Martin died early Saturday (October 18) after collapsing in Oakland police custody during an arrest tied to a reported break-in and medical call, authorities said.

Oakland officers responded to a 911 call around 4:15 A.M. about a possible burglary and a person in medical distress at a residence on Ettrick Street, according to KTVU.

When they arrived, they found the former NFL running back inside the home.

Police said Martin resisted briefly as officers attempted to detain him. After being taken into custody, he became unresponsive. Paramedics transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning,” his family said in a statement. “Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

The Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section and Internal Affairs Bureau have launched investigations into the incident.

Additional reviews are being conducted by the Oakland City Police Commission, the Community Police Review Agency and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

Martin, 36, was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, selected 31st overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

A native of Stockton, California, and a standout at Boise State, he earned the nickname “Muscle Hamster” for his compact frame and aggressive running style.

He spent six seasons with the Buccaneers before finishing his career with the Oakland Raiders in 2018.