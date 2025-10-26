Ex-No Limit Artist Mercedes Calls Out Verzuz After Being Denied Performance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mercedes from No Limit Records claims she wasn’t allowed to perform “It’s Your Thing” at Cash Money vs No Limit Verzuz battle.

Mercedes didn’t hold back when she took to Instagram Live following the highly anticipated Cash Money vs No Limit Records Verzuz battle on October 25, 2025, in Las Vegas.

The former No Limit Records artist, born Raquel Miller, expressed her frustration after allegedly being denied the opportunity to perform her classic hit “It’s Your Thing” featuring Master P during the ComplexCon showdown.

The track, which peaked at No. 4 on the Hot Rap Singles chart in 1999, was one of the biggest successes from her album Rear End.

“I wasn’t allowed to perform my own song,” Mercedes stated during her Instagram Live. “I am sick and tired of being played. I am supposed to be here, just like everyone else. I don’t know how to f### someone else got to sing my song…This s### is f##### up…I promise I got something for everyone. I swear to God I got something for everyone,” Mercedes fumed.

The controversy has added another layer of drama to what was already being billed as the return of the popular music battle series after a three-year hiatus.

Mercedes made her mark in the late 1990s as one of the few female artists on Master P’s No Limit Records roster.

Her collaboration with the label’s founder on “It’s Your Thing” became a defining moment in her career, showcasing her skills alongside the New Orleans Hip-Hop mogul during the label’s golden era.

But now, she may become better known for suing Master P and Verzuz for not letting her on the stage.

“I got a whole f###### wristband, and these b###### didn’t let me go on. That sound deliberate. It’s cool, though, because y’all can expect a lawsuit, because I did not give permission for anybody else to perform my song,” Mercedes promised.

The Verzuz battle marked the first showdown since June 2022, when Omarion faced off against Mario.

The Cash Money vs. No Limit matchup was highly anticipated by Hip-Hop fans, representing a clash between two of the most influential Southern rap dynasties that shaped the music landscape in the 1990s and early 2000s.

No Limit Records, founded by Master P, was home to artists like Mystikal, Silkk the Shocker, and C-Murder, while Cash Money Records boasted talents including Lil Wayne, Juvenile, and the Hot Boys.

Her Instagram Live session has since gone viral, with fans expressing support for the veteran rapper’s position.