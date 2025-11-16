EXCLUSIVE: 6ix9ine Faces Probation Claim He Cannot Be Rehabilitated

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

6ix9ine is now facing a second push from federal prosecutors—this time over what should happen after he serves the prison term they are urging the judge to impose.

In a newly filed memo, the government asks Judge Paul A. Engelmayer to place 6ix9ine back on supervised release for a new multi-month term if he is sentenced to jail next week, directly rejecting a proposal from the probation office to cut ties with the rapper entirely.

Probation officials in Florida, who oversee 6ix9ine’s case, told the court they want to end his supervision after only three months of home incarceration.

In their filing, they stated that they have “have exhausted all efforts and resources to correct Mr. Hernandez’s behavior” and no longer believe that further monitoring will be effective in rehabilitating him.

Their proposal would place him on lockdown with electronic monitoring, then close his file for good. Prosecutors fired back, arguing that ending his supervision rewards a pattern of ignoring rules.

They warned the judge that allowing a defendant to “avoid the hassle” of court-ordered oversight by repeatedly breaking the rules would send the wrong message to 6ix9ine and anyone else on federal supervision.

“Termination of supervised release based on prior noncompliance sends the wrong message to this and similarly-situated defendants—that they can simply avoid the hassle (and rehabilitative benefits) of supervision by refusing to comply with their terms of release. Failure to comply with the terms of supervised release should be met with additional supervision, until the defendant can convincingly establish that he is a safe bet to avoid recidivating. That is not presently the case,” wrote U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton.

They also argued that the structure of supervision has prevented him from spiraling further, citing his recent completion of long-delayed community service as evidence that consequences still have an impact on him.

The government told the court 6ix9ine still needs strict monitoring, counseling and accountability, calling supervised release a necessary part of steering him toward consistent compliance.

“While supervised release has not yet gotten Hernandez to where he should be, it has prodded him in the right direction. A new term of supervised release is necessary to further guide Hernandez toward

rehabilitation until he establishes that can stand steadily on his own two feet,” Clayton said.

Their updated request comes one day after prosecutors urged the judge to give 6ix9ine three to nine months in prison for drug possession and a mall assault.

Judge Engelmayer will consider both filings at 6ix9ine’s sentencing on November 20, 2025.