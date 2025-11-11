EXCLUSIVE: Big U Fights To Get Out Of Jail To Attend Son’s Funeral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Big U is asking a federal judge to let him leave jail temporarily so he can bury his son Jabari, who was killed on Halloween.

Big U is seeking a temporary release from federal custody to attend the funeral of his son Jabari “Baby Uiie” Henley, who was fatally shot in South Los Angeles on Halloween night.

Prosecutors must respond to the motion by November 14 if they have any objections to Big U attending the services, while a judge will make the final decision on November 17, 2025.

His 34-year-old son Jabari was gunned down around 11 P.M. on October 31 at the corner of 69th and Figueroa streets, just outside a smoke shop.

According to police, Jabari approached a vehicle when someone inside opened fire. He died at the scene. Authorities have not identified a suspect and no arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Investigators have not confirmed whether the killing was gang-related.

Jabari was the older brother of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley.

“2025 has brought me more pain than joy and this one has been by far the biggest hit… my family gone stand through the storm because thats who we are I’m gone make sure we straight big bro!!!,” Daiyan Henley said. “I got nephew don’t even worry bout it Love you ALLAH BLESSED me with one more night with my big brother didn’t know you’d be gone the next day.”

Big U is currently jailed on a sweeping federal indictment that accuses him of running a criminal organization dubbed the “Big U Enterprise.” The 43-count case includes charges of racketeering, murder, extortion, fraud and obstruction of justice.

Big U, who once ran a nonprofit called Developing Options aimed at steering youth away from gangs, is accused of misusing the organization’s funds for personal gain.

Federal prosecutors allege he and his associates used their influence in the music and entertainment industry to extort artists, athletes and celebrities who did business in Los Angeles.

The indictment also claims Big U killed aspiring rapper Rayshawn Williams in 20201, after Williams released a song that criticized him.

Authorities say the group submitted fraudulent applications for government grants and pandemic relief loans, including false claims about the profitability of Big U’s music company.

The case is part of a broader federal campaign to dismantle organized crime networks in Los Angeles. Big U has remained in custody since his arrest in March 2025.