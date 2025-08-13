EXCLUSIVE: Brian McKnight Says Jaguar Wright Is Ducking Him; Turns To Arizona Newspaper For Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brian McKnight is fed up chasing Jaguar Wright and now wants to serve her lawsuit through newspaper ads.

The R&B vet is asking a judge for the green light to serve Wright through ads in The Arizona Republic after she allegedly ducked every attempt to hand-deliver his defamation lawsuit.

According to McKnight’s legal team, they’ve rolled up to her Phoenix spot six different times since May, and it’s been a whole lot of nothing.

Sometimes the blinds were cracked, but nobody answered. Another time, someone inside claimed no one named Jaguar lived there. Certified mail?

That flopped, too.

“It is apparent that [Wright] is evading service. Given that [McKnight] made reasonable attempts to serve [Wright] and [Wright] is evading service by refusing to answer the door or open the door, or to sign the return receipt, service by publication is necessary to provide notice of [McKnight’s] complaint,” McKnight’s lawyer Ryan Saba said.

Bryan McKnight slapped Jaguar Wright with the lawsuit back in April, accusing her of spreading absurd lies online. He says she made up serious allegations, like claims that he abused his ex-wife Julie McKnight and hired sex workers just to harm them as he was freaking off with them.

The lawsuit calls her statements totally false and damaging, and says she launched the attacks on purpose to wreck his name.

Wright, who’s known for going off on Hip-Hop stars like Jay-Z and Beyoncé, has a rep for throwing out accusations.

In this case, she also claimed Julie McKnight was her cousin — something Brian says is made up, too.

Wright clapped back after the lawsuit hit, calling McKnight a “scumbag” and saying she’ll be a “nightmare” for him.

Now McKnight wants to serve her through the paper. Under California law, if someone’s ducking service and all other options fail, a judge can say, Cool, run an ad in a paper once a week for four weeks.

The judge will soon decide whether McKnight can hit publish on those legal classifieds. If so, Jaguar might see herself in the Sunday paper while sipping her morning coffee.