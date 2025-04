Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Brian McKnight has taken legal action against Jaguar Wright after she accused him of abuse and misconduct.

Brian McKnight has filed a defamation lawsuit in Los Angeles against Jaguar Wright after she accused him online of abusing women and hiring sex workers he allegedly assaulted.

The R&B singer is pushing back hard against Wright’s claims, insisting they are outright lies damaging to his reputation, per TMZ.

In the complaint, McKnight says Wright knowingly spread lies about him. These include allegations that he abused his ex-wife, Julie McKnight and physically harmed prostitutes during sexual encounters.

Wright, a former Neo-Soul singer known for her controversial social media presence, claimed Julie McKnight—whom she says is her cousin—was a victim of Brian’s alleged abuse.

Brian McKnight denied ever harming Julie and said he had no idea Jaguar Wright and his ex-wife were related.

The lawsuit accuses Wright of intentionally fabricating the claims and launching a smear campaign online. McKnight is seeking financial compensation for reputational harm and emotional distress.

Wright didn’t hold back when responding to the legal action. During an Instagram Live session on Tuesday night (April 29), she mocked McKnight by remixing his songs, calling him a “scumbag” and promising to be a “nightmare” for him.

This isn’t the first time Wright has stirred controversy with explosive accusations.

In an interview on Piers Morgan’s show last year, she claimed Jay-Z and Beyoncé were involved in misconduct. She said “the Carters had more ‘victims’ than Diddy,” and referred to Jay-Z as a “monster.”

The fallout from that interview was swift. Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s legal team reportedly contacted Morgan’s production, prompting the host to issue a public apology.