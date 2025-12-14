EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Film Empire Set Heading For Auction As Two States Chase Millions

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash’s film rights are heading to auction as New York and New Jersey aggressively pursue tax debts.

Damon Dash is set to watch his film catalog hit the auction block in New York City on December 30, 2025, as two states scramble to collect millions from his $25 million bankruptcy case.

A federal judge authorized the United States Marshals Service to sell copyrights tied to Poppington LLC, Dash’s media company, including titles like Honor Up, Too Honorable and Welcome to Blackrock.

The court-approved auction follows years of litigation and mounting debts, including a $4 million defamation judgment awarded to filmmaker Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures.

The films, including Honor Up, which is executive-produced by Kanye West and features Dash, Cam’ron, and Stacy Dash, are now part of a public sale ordered by Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger.

The minimum bid is $300,000, but the final price could increase depending on interest.

Damon Dash filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in September, listing $25,073,520.58 in liabilities and just $4,350 in assets, according to court records reviewed by AllHipHop_._

His debts include $19 million in unpaid taxes, nearly $400,000 in back child and spousal support, and multiple civil judgments dating back more than a decade.

The bankruptcy filing was intended to pause collection efforts, but the court ruled that assets already seized by the Marshals were not protected from sale, allowing the auction to proceed.

Now, both New York and New Jersey have stepped in to claim what they can. The New Jersey Division of Taxation filed a secured claim for $3,996,830.62, backed by a statutory lien on all of Dash’s property and earning 10.75 percent interest.

Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance filed a competing claim for $8,668,450.51 in unpaid income taxes. Both agencies submitted their claims before the auction, positioning themselves to collect first from any proceeds.

Creditors like Webber also have the option to “credit bid” their judgments, meaning they can claim the film rights in exchange for the debt Damon Dash already owes them, potentially leaving little for other creditors.

This isn’t Dash’s first court-ordered liquidation. In November 2024, he lost his one-third stake in Roc-A-Fella Records after failing to pay an $823,000 civil judgment to Webber over the film Dear Frank.

That auction, held in Manhattan, drew a $1 million winning bid from an anonymous representative of the State of New York, which used the purchase to help recover part of the $8.7 million in back taxes Dash owed.