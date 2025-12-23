EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Sued For $10M, Accused Of Ruining Another Deal For Filmmaker

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash was hit with a $10 million lawsuit after Josh Webber claimed his RICO accusations wrecked a major film deal.

Damon Dash and The Dash Group, a company he operates with his girlfriend Raquel Horn, is staring down a $10 million lawsuit in Los Angeles federal court after filmmaker Josh Webber accused the Hip-Hop mogul of torpedoing a major movie deal by publicly branding him a criminal.

The complaint alleges defamation, interference with business relations and false statements stemming from a long-running feud between the two men. At the heart of the case is Dash’s repeated claim that Webber was involved in racketeering, an accusation Webber says is entirely baseless and cost him a lucrative opportunity.

According to the lawsuit, Webber had secured a $10 million agreement in August 2025 to direct and produce a film titled TORN. But the deal unraveled just weeks later, after Dash’s public comments allegedly scared off investors.

The suit points to Dash’s bankruptcy filing and subsequent social media activity as the tipping point. In September 2025, Dash filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in Florida, listing $25 million in liabilities and few assets.

Interestingly, The Dash Group, a Florida-based LLC, is not among the companies listed in Dash’s bankruptcy filing, so its assets are fair game.

He then appeared on The Breakfast Club in New York City, where he dismissed a prior legal judgment Webber had won and claimed bankruptcy shielded him from paying. During the same interview, Damon Dash announced plans to sue Webber for RICO violations.

Webber says Damon Dash didn’t stop there. On September 17, 2025, Dash allegedly sent Webber a text message threatening to file a civil RICO case and demanding $100 million, with a 14-day response deadline.

The lawsuit alleges that Dash then posted the message to Instagram, accompanied by mocking captions and emojis.

Webber says the post quickly drew attention from entertainment media and raised red flags with investors tied to TORN. According to the complaint, one investor demanded that Webber be removed from the project on the basis of reputational risk.

This lawsuit is the latest round in a years-long legal fight between the two men, dating back to their work on the independent film Dear Frank. Their dispute has played out in multiple courtrooms since the late 2010s.

In 2022, a New York jury found Dash liable for copyright infringement related to the film.

A federal judge later upheld that verdict. Webber also secured a separate $4 million defamation judgment after Dash made statements about him on a business podcast.

As part of enforcement efforts, courts authorized actions against Dash’s assets, including the sale of his stake in Roc-A-Fella Records.

Dash has maintained that the rulings were unjust and has continued to accuse Webber and others of wrongdoing. The new lawsuit argues Dash crossed the line by labeling Webber a criminal, despite no court ever finding him guilty of racketeering.

Webber is seeking at least $10 million in damages, along with punitive damages and legal costs. He’s also demanding a jury trial. Dash has not yet filed a response in court.