EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Bankruptcy May Not Spare $4.8 Million Judgment Due To Relentless Lawyer

Damon Dash faces a setback as a lawyer moves to block more than $4.8 million dollars in judgments from being erased in his bankruptcy fight.

If Damon Dash thought his $25 million bankruptcy would get a lawyer targeting him for years off his ass, he was severely mistaken.

Christopher Brown has launched a forceful challenge in Florida’s bankruptcy court, arguing that Damon Dash’s bid for a financial reset cannot erase more than $4.8 million in court-ordered debts stemming from years of defamation and misconduct.

Brown’s latest filing outlines a long trail of legal defeats that began with a 2022 jury verdict in a case over the film Dear Frank. That case produced an $823,000 award in favor of director Josh Webber, but things escalated when Dash made accusations during an interview on the Earn Your Leisure podcast.

Dash’s comments on the podcast cost Webber a $4 million directing deal for the movie Fast Life, a project that collapsed after Dash’s remarks spread online. That lawsuit ended with a sweeping default judgment after Dash refused to comply with repeated court orders.

Dash has tried to frame the bankruptcy as a way to breathe, not a sign of surrender. Before Brown’s latest legal action over the weekend, Dash said Chapter 7 would freeze the people trying to collect from him.

He described the process as a shield rather than a setback, suggesting creditors would be stuck on the sidelines while the case played out.

That sentiment came through clearly when he addressed the situation on The Art of Dialogue.

“All the people that you owe money to, they’re not allowed to sue you anymore. They’re not allowed to sue you for a certain period of time, cause there’s nothing to collect. This dude Chris Brown, he muddies the waters a lot because he’s a lawyer and he’s intelligent. I’m not going to take that from him. But I think he’s dumb because he just wasted a lot of time. Allegedly. I don’t want to catch another lawsuit. Even though I can’t get sued, I got PTSD, I think,” Damon Dash told said_._

Brown and Webber’s latest complaint argues the opposite.

His attorneys say Dash’s actions were intentional, malicious, and financially destructive, and that the bankruptcy code bars the discharge of debts arising from willful injury.

The filing stresses that Damon Dash had already been told by a court that his statements were false, yet he continued to repeat them publicly, knowing the harm they would cause.

The pushback doesn’t end with Webber.

Attorney Christopher Brown, who won a separate judgment after Dash accused him of robbing a child and being investigated by the FBI, filed his own nondischargeability action.

Brown claims Dash hid assets by shifting ownership of his “CEO” clothing brand, concealing jewelry, withholding royalties and refusing to disclose his life-story rights, which the lawyer says “should be sold in the same fashion as the rights of another Florida debtor,” the notorious, Casey Anthony.

He also points to a pattern of public attacks that began after Dash was sued over copyright and trademark disputes involving Dear Frank and Edwyna Brooks’ Mafietta book series. Both adversary cases land at a critical moment for Dash.

If the court sides with Webber and Brown, the most damaging judgments he faces will survive bankruptcy.