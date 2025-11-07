EXCLUSIVE: Demoree Hadley Moves To Reopen Family Feud With Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez In Court

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Demoree Hadley is asking a federal judge to reopen key parts of her explosive lawsuit against her mother, who happens to be Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, saying the court’s earlier decision shut her out before she had the chance to prove her claims.

In a motion filed November 5 in the Southern District of Florida, Hadley said the court made “certain errors” when it dismissed several of her claims in October. Her attorney, Hilton Napoleon II, urged the court to reconsider, arguing that Hadley had never been given a fair chance to correct small technical mistakes that could have changed the outcome.

Hadley’s lawsuit paints a disturbing picture of family betrayal and power abuse, claiming Perez, her own mother, used her influence and connections to have her wrongfully detained under Florida’s Baker Act and Marchman Act.

The 2024 incident, according to Hadley, began when Perez allegedly conspired with psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Bober and other health officials to label her as mentally unstable and force her into involuntary treatment.

The filing accuses Perez of filing a “fraudulent petition for involuntary services” in March 2024, knowing that Hadley “did not ingest drugs or alcohol.”

The petition, Hadley says, triggered a series of false arrests and detentions at Memorial Hospital and LifeSkills South Florida, all under the guise of psychiatric evaluation.

In her new motion, Hadley says those state proceedings were dismissed in her favor, but the federal court never allowed her to include that fact before throwing out her malicious-prosecution claim.

“The court should have dismissed the claim without prejudice,” Napoleon wrote, “as Demoree can easily provide the dates upon which the Baker Act and Marchman Act proceedings terminated in her favor.”

According to the motion, Perez withdrew her petition on April 5, 2024, just days before a scheduled hearing and the Florida Seventeenth Judicial Circuit formally closed the case in August.

Hadley says this proves the so-called intervention ended entirely in her favor, a key legal requirement for malicious-prosecution claims.

Hadley also challenged the judge’s decision to permanently dismiss her false-imprisonment and negligence claims against the South Broward Hospital District and LifeSkills South Florida.

The motion argues that Florida law does not permit courts to dismiss these types of claims “with prejudice” when a plaintiff hasn’t yet met the medical malpractice pre-suit notice requirements.

But the most personal part of Hadley’s motion focuses on her mother’s alleged role in the events that tore their relationship apart.

The lawsuit accuses Perez, who leads Jay-Z’s powerhouse Roc Nation and was pardoned by former President Donald Trump in 2021, of using her industry status and resources to destroy her daughter’s reputation and credibility.

Hadley says Perez’s actions were not only cruel but calculated. She claims Perez weaponized the legal system and her professional network to silence her and portray her as mentally unwell.

The new filing urges the court to recognize that her claims weren’t just legal arguments; they were rooted in family trauma, manipulation, and abuse of power.

The motion asks U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom to reopen State Law False Imprisonment against South Broward Hospital District, Negligence against South Broward Hospital District and State Law False Imprisonment against LifeSkills South Florida.

Hadley also wants the Malicious Prosecution count against Desiree Perez reopened.

Hadley first filed the lawsuit in May, naming Perez, Roc Nation, psychiatrist Dr. Bober, and several healthcare institutions and county officials.

The case has become one of the most controversial civil battles involving a prominent music executive in recent years.

If granted, the reconsideration could put Perez and Roc Nation back in the legal crosshairs, reigniting a profoundly personal and public fight between a daughter and her mother at the highest levels of the entertainment industry.