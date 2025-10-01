EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Allowed To Wear Slacks, Sweater & Shoes With No Laces At Sentencing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy received rare approval to wear civilian clothing at his sentencing, raising questions about how the judge may view his legal situation.

Diddy will be allowed to wear slacks, a sweater and lace-free shoes when he appears for sentencing on October 3, 2025—a rare courtroom privilege.

Federal Judge Arun Subramanian approved the request for Diddy to wear non-prison clothing, including a button-down shirt and pants, during the high-profile hearing. Diddy was convicted in July on two federal counts of transporting individuals for prostitution under the Mann Act.

He was acquitted of more severe charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking. His legal team attempted to overturn the convictions, arguing that the law had been misapplied.

They claimed the Mann Act, which was initially enacted to target pimps and traffickers, does not apply to Diddy’s alleged conduct.

His attorneys maintained he was not a trafficker; he was an amateur pornographer. Judge Arun Subramanian disagreed on Tuesday (September 30).

“To any modern reader, the plain meaning of prostitution is sex for sale. Every modern dictionary the Court consulted says the same thing,” Judge Subramanian wrote in a blistering opinion. “What happened in this case was transportation for prostitution even under Combs’s understanding of the term: Combs transported the escorts (who were financially motivated) and intended for them to engage in prostitution.”

Prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 11 years and 3 months, citing what they describe as violent and coercive behavior. Prosecutors allege Diddy used threats and intimidation against women and showed no remorse.

They are also pushing for the maximum allowable fine, arguing that his wealth and influence should not shield him from full accountability. Prosecutors said the evidence showed “a pattern of abuse” and that Diddy “has not accepted responsibility for his actions.”

Meanwhile, Diddy’s defense team is asking for a drastically reduced sentence. They argue he has already served the equivalent of 14 months in pretrial detention since September 2024.

They are requesting home confinement instead of additional prison time, citing his lack of prior convictions and the nature of the charges for which he was acquitted.

Judge Subramanian has denied bail several times, citing public safety concerns and the seriousness of the charges.