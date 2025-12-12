EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Dragged Into New Legal Battle Over STD Disclosure

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

April Lampros called on Diddy to admit whether he underwent STD testing and disclosed results before the alleged assaults.

Diddy is under renewed legal scrutiny in New York after accuser April Lampros demanded he disclose whether he underwent STD testing following alleged sexual assaults in the 1990s.

In a newly filed court document, Lampros’s attorney submitted 155 “requests for admission,” pressing the Hip-Hop mogul to confirm or deny a series of pointed accusations.

The final section of the filing zeroes in on sexually transmitted infections, asking Diddy to admit whether he was tested before a mid-1990s encounter with Lampros, to reveal any positive results and to state whether he ever informed her of any potential risk.

The filing pushes further, asking Diddy to acknowledge if he withheld test results, avoided using protection during sex and knowingly exposed Lampros to emotional and physical harm.

It also alleges he had unprotected sex with multiple women during the 1990s and 2000s without disclosing his status and seeks an admission that he knew this could cause severe distress.

These claims are part of the civil lawsuit Lampros filed in May 2024, accusing Diddy of repeatedly drugging and sexually assaulting her while she was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology and interning at Arista Records.

She alleges he lured her with promises of mentorship, then raped her at Manhattan’s Millennium Hotel, assaulted her in a parking garage and forced her into a threesome with his then-girlfriend Kim Porter after coercing her to take ecstasy.

A New York judge has already dismissed several of Lampros’ older claims due to the state’s statute of limitations. However, her case continues under New York City’s Victims of Gender Motivated Violence Protection Law, which allows for civil action in cases of gender-based violence.

While many of her allegations were ruled time-barred, Diddy still faces a serious claim that his actions were motivated by gender-based animus. The latest filing reads like a comprehensive breakdown of Lampros’ accusations spanning a decade-long relationship.

She asks Diddy to admit he brought her into the Bad Boy circle with promises of industry access, flew her to Miami and Atlanta, and deliberately separated her from her support system while maintaining control over her emotionally and sexually.

Lampros also accuses Diddy of secretly recording their sexual encounters, showing the footage to others without her consent and threatening to ruin her career.

Lampros claims he laughed when she told him she lost a job after he and Porter allegedly contacted her employer. Her legal team is also attempting to tie her case to Diddy’s recent federal conviction.

It references testimony from that trial, including claims that he secretly recorded Cassie Ventura during sex, threatened to release the footage, controlled her finances, and isolated her from loved ones, behavior Lampros’ team says mirrors her own experience.

The timing of this legal push coincides with the release of Netflix’s four-part docuseries Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which has surged to the top of the platform’s U.S. chart and ranked third globally.

The series, executive produced by 50 Cent and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, revisits decades of abuse allegations and labels Diddy a convicted offender, linking his past conduct to the Mann Act conviction.

Sean Combs: The Reckoning premiered on December 2 and quickly became one of the most-watched series worldwide, topping charts in over 40 countries.

Diddy’s camp has denounced the documentary as a “shameful hit piece” and threatened legal action. His mother also spoke out, calling the series full of lies and “fake narratives.”

Netflix and Fif defended the project, stating that all footage and stories were obtained lawfully.

Meanwhile, the federal case at the heart of Lampros’ filing is not fictional.

A Manhattan jury convicted Diddy on July 2, 2025, of two Mann Act violations. He was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking but sentenced on October 3 to 50 months in prison, a $500,000 fine and five years of supervised release.

He is currently serving that sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey.