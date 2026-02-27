EXCLUSIVE: Fat Joe Catches Lawyer Going On Cruise, Demands Hefty Sanctions

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Fat Joe battled ex-hype man T.A. Dixon as lawyer Tyrone Blackburn faced sanctions after skipping depositions for a cruise in federal case.

Fat Joe’s legal battle with former hype man T.A. Dixon just got crazier, and now Dixon’s lawyer Tyrone Blackburn may have to pay dearly for going on vacation in the middle of their legal war.

Fat Joe sued Dixon and attorney Tyrone Blackburn after Dixon filed a $20 million lawsuit accusing the rapper of sex trafficking and exploitation.

Joe’s camp says the shocking allegations, including claims involving minors and thousands of sex acts, are part of an extortion-style shakedown designed to force a massive payout.

As the case moved forward, the judge ordered Dixon and Blackburn to sit for depositions on February 6 and 9, 2026, standard procedure in a federal civil lawsuit.

Instead of showing up, Blackburn told the court he was too scared to appear in person. Then, he claimed he would be on multiple medications during that period, claiming the treatment made it impossible to prepare for or attend depositions.

Because of that excuse, the judge rescheduled the depositions for February 24 and March 6 and allowed Fat Joe’s team to seek sanctions for the no-show.

That opened the door to a deeper look at what Blackburn was really doing while claiming he was too medicated to participate in sworn questioning.

Fat Joe’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, revealed that Blackburn later admitted he was actually going on a cruise during that time window.

When pressed, Blackburn allegedly argued he could be too ill for a deposition but still fine to take a cruise.

Blackburn reportedly insisted he could simply lie in his cabin, not walk around, and emphasized he could not get a refund, so the cruise was happening regardless.

“I’ll be on a cruise. I’m not flying anywhere. I’m on a cruise starting tomorrow, I return on the 10th and – the 20th, I should say, heading back to New York on the 21st. I am able to sit on a ship, lay down, as I’m laying down now. I’m not standing up and walking around. I cannot get a refund for this trip. So it’s just a cruise. It’s not like I’m going to be walking around or anything like that. I’m sitting – I’m laying in my cabin,” Tyrone Blackburn told Fat Joe.

Fat Joe’s side now says that the entire narrative is misleading, pointing straight to Blackburn’s own paperwork in another federal case. According to Tacopina, Blackburn publicly filed his cruise itinerary, showing the ship embarked from and returned to Puerto Rico, requiring flights.

Tacopina also cites a separate court filing in which Blackburn allegedly admits he flew back from Puerto Rico after the cruise ended.

That admission flatly undercuts his earlier claim to the judge that he was “not flying anywhere,” while using his medical situation to dodge depositions.

The letter then zooms out, accusing Blackburn of playing similar games in other federal courts while this high-profile hip-hop case unfolds.

In one instance, Blackburn reportedly blamed the cruise for failing to comply with three court orders, saying he lacked reliable internet access to the electronic filing system.

Tacopina countered that excuse by pointing out Blackburn managed to file documents in three different federal cases on that exact same date, February 13, from that same cruise.

The message to the judge is blunt: when Blackburn cares about a case, he somehow finds the Wi-Fi and the energy to work.

Tacopina is urging the judge to grant sanctions that both punish the alleged pattern of misrepresentation and compensate Fat Joe for wasted time and legal costs.