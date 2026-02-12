EXCLUSIVE: J. Cole Claps Back At Cam’ron, Accuses Rapper Of Disparaging Him For Leverage In “Ready ’24” War

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

J. Cole denied Cam’ron’s claim that their Ready ’24 verse had strings attached, asking court to toss suit and reject ownership demands in filing.

J. Cole is pushing back hard against Cam’ron and his claim that their “Ready ’24” collaboration came with strings attached, denying that he ever agreed to trade the verse for a future feature or podcast appearance.

In docs obtained by AllHipHop, J. Cole and his company Cole World Inc. say Cam’ron “voluntarily and without condition appeared as a featured performer/lyricist on his single verse on Cole’s recording of ‘Ready ‘24’ in New York City.”

They deny Cam’s claim that conditions were attached to the 2022 studio session and stress that Cam never objected before the track dropped on Cole’s 2024 project, Might Delete Later.

J. Cole’s lawyers conceded that from time to time the two “would have discussions about the possibility of Cole working with [Cam’ron] on one of his songs, but no commitment was ever made to do so nor was there any agreement or condition related to ‘Ready ‘24’ to do so.”

They also rejected any claim that J. Cole promised to appear on Cam’ron’s#### podcast “It Is What It Is,” writing that “no commitment was ever made by Cole to do so nor was there any agreement or condition related to ‘Ready ‘24′ to do so.”

J. Cole frames Cam’ron’s verse as a standard feature that he authorized and even encouraged Cole to use.

The rapper claims Cam’ron “encouraged and blessed [J. Cole’s use of his performance, as it was to his career benefit,” and only later began to demand “unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards.”

J. Cole says those demands were followed by a lawsuit “to publicly disparage Cole as leverage.”

J. Cole is asking the court to throw out the case, declare that Cam’ron has “no ownership interest” in the “Ready ’24” sound recording and rule that he has no right to an accounting or any other equitable relief.