EXCLUSIVE: Judge Says He Cannot Recommend Fort Dix As Diddy’s Choice Of Prison

Diddy’s request for a specific prison was denied by a judge who said only a general location and program recommendation can be made to the Bureau of Prisons.

Diddy will not be guaranteed a spot at FCI Fort Dix despite his legal team’s push for the New Jersey facility, with a federal judge ruling Wednesday (October 8) that only a general location recommendation—not a specific prison—can be made to the Bureau of Prisons.

Diddy, 55, was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison after being convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution under the Mann Act.

He was acquitted of more serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Judge Arun Subramanian said the court would advise that Diddy be placed near the New York metropolitan area and be considered for substance abuse treatment programs, including the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), but stopped short of endorsing Fort Dix by name.

“The Court will recommend a facility in the geographic location of the defense’s choosing, but not the specific facility, which is determined by the Bureau of Prisons,” Judge Subramanian wrote in his October 8 ruling.

The decision follows a formal request from Diddy’s attorney, Teny Geragos, who asked the court to recommend Fort Dix for its rehabilitation services and proximity to the convicted mogul’s family.

The defense argued that the low-security prison would support his recovery and allow more frequent visits from loved ones.

Since his arrest, Diddy has spent the last 12 months at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. That time will be credited toward his sentence, shortening the time he has left to serve.

Fort Dix, located in Burlington County, New Jersey, houses around 4,000 inmates and is known for its lower security level and access to education, job training and drug treatment.

The prison’s proximity to New York would allow easier visitation for Diddy’s children and family members, many of whom live in the area.

Diddy, a towering figure in Hip-Hop and business, rose to fame as the founder of Bad Boy Records and expanded his empire into fashion, spirits and media. His conviction marks a steep fall from grace for one of the genre’s most recognizable moguls.

Alongside his criminal case, Diddy is also facing hundreds of civil lawsuits alleging various forms of misconduct spanning decades.