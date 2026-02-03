EXCLUSIVE: Kanye Forced Into Zoom Deposition With Criminal Manne & It Could Go Off The Rails

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kanye West must sit for a deposition on February 26 over claims he stole samples from Criminal Manne and DJ Squeeky for his “Vultures” album.

Kanye West is heading back to the deposition hot seat. The Chicago rapper must face questioning on February 26 over claims he jacked samples from Memphis legends Criminal Manne and DJ Squeeky.

The two-hour Zoom session stems from a copyright lawsuit filed by Criminal Manne, DJ Squeeky and Kilo G’s estate. They say Ye lifted their vocals from “Drank a Yak (Part 2)” for his Vultures 1 track “F## Sumn.”

Criminal Manne claims that’s his voice at the start of Ye’s song. “Smokin’ on a junt, with my n****s drinkin’ O.E.,” he raps on the original track. Kilo G’s vocals also appear later with “Stop off at the liquor store, get your yak, then we headed for the indo.”

The Memphis rappers tried to work out sample clearances through Alien Music Services back in March. But talks stalled in June after Yeezy experienced a mass employee exodus.

Now they’re claiming Ye is stringing them along without payment.

This deposition could turn into another circus act. Ye has a history of going completely off-script during legal questioning. His 2021 tech lawsuit deposition became legendary for all the wrong reasons.

During that MyChannel case, Ye put on a mask and told lawyers, “You don’t have the right to see my face.” He refused to reveal his location, saying, “I’m not gonna tell you! You never gonna see me again!”

When asked to describe items in his room, Ye snapped back, “Are you stupid? I don’t have time to be talking about, yeah, I got a chair in the room. You are talking to the richest Black person in the history of America.”

He also claimed he needed his phone during questioning because of his “mental genius-ness.” The entire session was a masterclass in how not to handle legal proceedings.

That wasn’t Ye’s first deposition disaster either. He’s made headlines for years with courtroom outbursts and bizarre behavior during legal questioning.

His lawyers probably have nightmares about putting him under oath.

The February 26 session will be limited to personal jurisdiction matters only. But knowing Ye’s track record, even a focused deposition could spiral into chaos.

His inability to stay on topic or follow basic legal protocols is well documented.

Ty Dolla $ign was also named in the original lawsuit, but recently settled his portion. That leaves Ye facing the music alone with Criminal Manne, DJ Squeeky and Kilo G’s estate.

The Memphis rappers want damages for the unauthorized use of their sample. They’re also seeking proper credit and compensation for their work that helped make Vultures 1 a chart-topper.

Criminal Manne and DJ Squeeky represent Memphis rap royalty from the 1990s underground scene. Their influence on Southern Hip-Hop culture runs deep, making this more than just a money grab.