EXCLUSIVE: Megan Thee Stallion Says She Doesn’t Need To Prove Financial Loss To Get Money Out Of Milagro Gramz

Megan Thee Stallion is refusing to let a lack of financial receipts stall her defamation lawsuit against internet commentator Milagro Gramz, arguing in newly filed court documents that Florida law doesn’t require her to show lost income to prove reputational harm.

Attorneys for the Grammy-winning rapper asserted that, under state law, public figures can sue for defamation per se without proving they suffered a monetary loss.

Her legal team stated that when someone is falsely accused of criminal activity, moral failing or professional incompetence, “the law presumes general damages, including harm to reputation, mental anguish, and humiliation.”

The filing came after a pretrial hearing where Gramz’s legal team claimed that public figures must present concrete evidence of financial damage to receive compensation. Megan’s lawyers dismissed that argument as “flatly inconsistent” with how Florida courts have ruled in similar cases.

Gramz’s attorney, Jeremy McLymont, had previously floated the idea that Megan must prove specific losses.

But Megan’s team pushed back, arguing that once a public figure proves that a defendant acted with actual malice, meaning the person either knew the statement was false or acted with reckless disregard for the truth, the law still allows for presumed damages.

The Houston rapper sued in 2024, accusing the blogger of using her social media platforms to spread false and damaging claims about her personal life and career, on behalf of Tory Lanez.

The conflict between the two women dates back to the Tory Lanez shooting trial, where Gramz often accused Megan of lying about her injuries.

Megan, who was shot in both feet in 2020, has spoken publicly about the trauma and online harassment she endured during and after the trial.

Tory Lanez was convicted in December 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Megan’s lawsuit claims Gramz “weaponized her platform to spread lies and conspiracies” that harmed her mental health and public image.

A federal judge in Miami is expected to rule in the coming weeks on whether Megan’s defamation per se claim can move forward without proof of financial loss.