EXCLUSIVE: Pras Fighting Like Hell To Stay Free While Appealing 14-Year Prison Sentence

Pras Michel is fighting to stay free while appealing his conviction, asking a federal judge to grant bail as he challenges what his lawyers call a deeply tainted trial.

The former Fugees rapper was sentenced on November 20 to 168 months in federal prison after a Washington jury convicted him in a sweeping political influence case.

His legal team filed a motion seeking bail pending appeal, arguing that his conviction is vulnerable on multiple fronts and that he poses no flight risk or danger to the public.

Michel was allowed to remain free following sentencing and is not scheduled to surrender to the Bureau of Prisons until January 27, 2026. His lawyers say forcing him into custody now would be premature given the scope of issues already headed to the appeals court.

Michel’s attorneys argue the trial was riddled with errors that improperly swayed the jury. They contend jurors repeatedly heard that federal judges and FBI agents believed Michel was guilty, a situation they describe as unprecedented and profoundly prejudicial.

“Rather than testify about the subject matter of the FBI’s investigation, Agent Heuchling testified about his conclusions after reviewing all of the evidence,” Pras’s lawyer Peter Zeidenberg said. “Agent Heuchling also expressed his opinions about then strength of the evidence, including based on hearsay, such as when he testified that he traced funds to entities associated with Michel.”

The motion claims that the trial judge allowed jurors to learn that a separate judge had found probable cause that Michel committed crimes, and then reinforced that message through repeated courtroom rulings labeling him a “co-conspirator” before the jury.

The defense argues that no meaningful instruction ever told jurors to disregard those impressions.

Michel’s attorneys also take aim at the testimony of an FBI case agent, arguing he was improperly allowed to act as an overview witness while repeatedly offering opinions that Michel committed crimes. The filing claims the agent described alleged conspiracies and illegal conduct dozens of times, crossing lines the D.C. Circuit has already warned against.

Beyond courtroom conduct, the appeal attacks the evidence itself. The defense argues prosecutors stretched federal statutes beyond their limits, including bank fraud and campaign finance laws.

One key argument says no court has ever upheld convictions for false statements to banks when no funds were at risk and no loans were involved, yet Michel was convicted under that theory.

Other challenges target counts tied to political donations, foreign agent laws and alleged lobbying.

Michel’s lawyers argue that prosecutors failed to prove essential elements, such as intent, direction or control by a foreign government, and actual causation of the false filings. They claim several counts should never have reached a jury.

The motion also levels harsh criticism at Michel’s trial representation. It alleges his former lawyer, David Kenner, of Death Row Records fame, was unprepared for a complex white-collar case, failed to object to damaging testimony and even made statements during closing arguments that effectively conceded core allegations.

The defense argues that ineffective assistance alone warrants a new trial.

“Michel’s trial counsel, David Kenner, was ineffective and incompetent. He failed to object when the Government used Agent Heuchling as an overview witness, or to Heuchling’s repeated testimony that Michel was guilty of the offenses charged, betraying a lack of familiarity with the rules of evidence,” Zeidenberg said.

Under federal law, a defendant must be released pending appeal if he is not a flight risk, poses no danger and raises substantial questions likely to result in reversal or a new trial.

Michel’s lawyers say he meets all requirements, noting that he has remained on release without incident since his 2019 arrest. If bail is denied, the defense is asking the court to at least delay surrender until the appeals court weighs in.

They argue that rushing Michel into prison before that review would serve no purpose and could not be undone.

Michel was convicted in a case tied to Malaysian financier Jho Low and international lobbying efforts that prosecutors said crossed legal lines. His appeal is now pending before the D.C. Circuit, with the bail decision expected before his January surrender date.