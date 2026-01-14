EXCLUSIVE: Update On Kurupt Hospitalization Situation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

West Coast rap legend Kurupt has returned home after a hospitalization that sparked concern when Daz Dillinger asked fans for prayers.

AllHipHop has confirmed that West Coast rap legend Kurupt has returned home after a recent hospitalization that rattled the Hip-Hop community.

There are no details yet as to why the 53-year-old rapper needed medical care, but sources close to the situation say he is now recovering at home.

The health scare became public when longtime rap partner Daz Dillinger posted a message on Instagram that immediately sparked concern among fans and fellow artists.

Daz wrote on January 12, “GOD SAID WE SHALL LIVE & NOT DIE. Want to send a big shout out to my big brother @official_kurupt get well speedy recovery need all FANZ to send kurupt a get well message flood his Instagram tell him how much we love him.”

The message continued with Daz referencing the losses the Hip-Hop community has endured over the years.

“Rest in peace to my cousin Joe, cool Nate Dogg and others that we lost so I need everybody to hit kurupt and let them know that we love HIM from his little brother Daz life is serious,” he said in the post that has since garnered thousands of comments and shares.

The rapper’s hospitalization came just weeks after he shared optimistic posts about the new year on social media.

In early January, he posted a photo with Kendrick Lamar, writing “Happy New Year’s to tha West Coast, to all… This how we bring n tha New Year wit Kendrick and family.”

Kurupt has been a cornerstone of West Coast Hip-Hop since the early 1990s. He rose to prominence as one half of Tha Dogg Pound alongside Daz Dillinger and became a key figure in the Death Row Records era.

Kurupt’s influence extends beyond his solo work and his collaborations with Dogg Pound.

He has worked with legendary artists including Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and countless others throughout his career. His contributions to classic albums like Pac’s All Eyez on Me and Snoop’s Doggystyle helped cement his place in Hip-Hop history.

Neither Kurupt nor his representatives has released an official statement about the nature of his health issues.