Facebook Announces Artists & Businesses Will Be Able To Charge For Live Streams

(AllHipHop News) A lot of recording artists have been financially affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Clubs, concerts, festivals, and other live events have been shut down which has cut off a source of revenue for musicians.

Facebook is now set to provide a new way for performers to earn money on the platform. The social networking service is adding more features for Facebook Live real-time videos, including a way to charge for access to content.

"You’ll be able to mark Facebook Events as online only and, in the coming weeks, integrate Facebook Live so you can broadcast to your guests. To support creators and small businesses, we plan to add the ability for Pages to charge for access to events with Live videos on Facebook – anything from online performances to classes to professional conferences," reads a statement from Facebook.

The Mark Zuckerberg-led company is also introducing Messenger Rooms video calls for up to 50 people. WhatsApp will offer group voice and video calls with up to eight people. Portal users will soon be able to go live from Portal to Facebook Pages and Groups.

Other new Facebook features include: