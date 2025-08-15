NFL’s Travis Hunter Facing $40M Divorce After Months-Long Marriage?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Hunter’s whirlwind marriage is at the center of a rumored $40 million divorce battle that’s lighting up the NFL rumor mill, but is there more to this alleged story?

Travis Hunter might be running plays on the field, but off the field, somebody might be running plays on him.

The rumor mill is going crazy and has been for a minute now. They say he faces a $40 million divorce demand. Yeah, fam. The NFL’s young phenom is staring down a settlement request that could wipe out nearly his entire rookie contract. The marriage isn’t over yet, but it’s been only a couple of months. No prenup.

His wife, Leanna Lenee, hit the internet with the crazy tears. In the clip, she’s speaking to the camera and crying. Social media detectives went to work…overtime. There are several theories. Sure, some swore it was proof of cheating but many more went with the prevailing theory: gold digger. The story wrote itself in the comment sections. I literally got my info from the comments. Sad.

There’s a massive “but” here, guys.

Lenee quickly jumped online to shut it down. She said the video was actually from December 2024 and that she’s been on a “spiritual growth” journey since then. OK. She also made it clear she’s not living on Instagram these days, suggesting people put that out there to give the wrong impression of her.

But now there are new rumors. Reports continue to claim she’s filing for divorce and $40 million is the number. The rumors sound real, even if they’re n0t necessarily factually sound. Hunter is so early in his NFL journey, I hope he goes down that road with people loyal to him.

Meanwhile, Travis Hunter hasn’t said a world. Stay focused.

If this is legit, I will have much more to say. For now, Dr. Umar…”Stand Down!”