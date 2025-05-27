Travis Hunter Married Wife Leanna Without Prenup Before $46.5M NFL Payday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Hunter marries without a prenup, sparking debate. Discover the details behind this bold decision and its implications.

Travis Hunter Is Brave! No Prenup, No Problem!

Travis Hunter gifted his new wife a six-figure Mercedes and diamond ring worth six figures, too—but skipped the prenup.

Just days before he’s expected to ink a massive $46.5 million NFL contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 22-year-old football phenom married longtime girlfriend Leanna De La Fuente. But, according to multiple reports (and the “internet”), the couple tied the knot without a prenuptial agreement. The internet exploded with opinions.

The couple exchanged vows Saturday (May 24) at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee. Their love journey began in high school in Georgia and has spanned years. This includes Hunter’s time at Jackson State under Deion Sanders. Some people are looking at Coach Prime over this prenup situation. They want him to be the guiding light

Their fairytale culminated in a lavish celebration that lit up social media, because of the extravagant wedding gifts. Leanna was presented with a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, a custom vehicle valued at approximately $200,000. WELL DANG.

Hunter spent $100,000 on her diamond ring, as reported by Sports Illustrated. The couple went public with their engagement in February 2024, with Leanna sharing photos of the moment on Instagram captioned: “A million times, yes 💍.”

On the 2Legendary podcast, the couple revealed they’d locked in a wedding date earlier this year. Now, they’ve followed through with a ceremony fit for a superstar and his bride. Photos from the event show Leanna, 23, back on Instagram following a social media break, glowing in a white gown beside her new husband. She’s incredibly happy.

What’s looming next? A monster four-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $46.5 million from the Jaguars, including a $30.5 million signing bonus. But that payday has people nervous for brah because of the absence of a prenuptial agreement. Please let this love work out

While love may be priceless, analysts and fans alike are already raising eyebrows over the financial implications. In the hyper-calculated world of professional sports, skipping legal protections is nearly unheard of.

Still, for now, Travis and Leanna seem focused on the joy of their new chapter—not the fine print. The fam’s faces said something, even if they didn’t say a word.

-illseed out