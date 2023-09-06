Lil Durk Sued By Family Who Says Their Kid Was Injured During Concert Stampede

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Family is seeking $50,000 in damages and hospital bills to be paid.

Lil’ Durk has reportedly been named in a personal injury lawsuit alleging he’s responsible for a young boy getting trampled in a crowd surge during one of his recent concerts.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the minor, who’s only identified as J.S. on the complaint, by his father Marcus Sloss on August 18. Sloss has hired attorney Daniel J. Biederman Jr. to represent the family’s interest in this potentially contentious case, according to Cook County Record.

Named as defendants along with the Chicago rapper are: United Center Joint Venture; At Your Service LLC and Live Nation Entertainment, iHeartMedia + Entertainment.

Biedermar is hoping to secure for the Sloss damages of at least $50,000 for medical expenses, plus court costs and legal fees. He’s also asked for a trial by jury.

As previously reported by AllHipHop.com, during the “All My Life” artist’s performance at the 107.5 WGCI Summer Jam concert held at the United Center, many believed someone was shooting which caused people to run frantically for the doors. The boy was allegedly trampled during the panic.

J.S. attended the concert with his aunt and when the melee popped off, the two attempted to exit onto the concourse but ran into an even more frightened crowd. The boy was allegedly knocked over or pushed to the ground and then trampled by the terrified crowd. Eventually, J.S. and his aunt were able to hide in a freezer area thanks to some concession workers as noted in the lawsuit.

But that didn’t last long. They were kicked out by other workers who “wished them luck getting to their car safely.” Despite the rumor and the panic, there was no active shooter.

Defendants are being accused of multiple counts of negligence for their alleged mishandling of supposedly false reports of an active shooter on site. The lawsuit submits by not handling the panic properly, people were hurt.