Famous NFL Star Slams Bad Bunny Over Super Bowl: Puerto Rico’s “Not The U.S.”

Eric Dickerson refuses to back down from his Bad Bunny criticism and now calls the NFL ‘corrupt’ ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Eric Dickerson won’t budge on his Bad Bunny stance. The Hall of Fame running back doubled down on his criticism of the Puerto Rican superstar’s Super Bowl halftime show selection.

Dickerson told TMZ Sports at San Jose airport he’s sticking to his guns. The former Rams legend said he’d rather see anyone else perform Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

“Hell no. Absolutely not, man,” Dickerson said when asked if he’d changed his mind. “Why can’t we get somebody from right here, from home? How about someone from right here in San Francisco?”

The 64-year-old questioned whether a Spanish-language performance would connect with American audiences. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, primarily performs in Spanish.

“He speaks English,” Dickerson said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be in Spanish or whatever. What sense does that make?”

Dickerson previously told the reggaeton star to “keep his ass where he’s at” in Puerto Rico. When reminded that Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, the NFL legend made a distinction.

“I know Puerto Rico is part of the U.S. But it’s not the U.S. That’s the way I look at it,” he said in October.

The controversy stems from Bad Bunny’s decision to skip touring the mainland U.S. for his latest album. Instead, Bad Bunny chose a Puerto Rico residency, citing concerns about ICE’s presence at his shows.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate,” Bad Bunny told I-D magazine. “But there was the issue of ICE could be outside my concert.”

Still, Dickerson didn’t stop at criticizing the halftime performer. He went after the entire league structure, calling the NFL “corrupt.”

“They’ll do anything for money,” he said. “As an entity, the NFL is one of the most corrupt organizations there is.”

The former rushing champion also blasted the league’s diversity efforts. He called the Rooney Rule “a joke” and argued Black coaches still don’t get fair opportunities.

“You can’t make a person hire a Black coach,” Dickerson said. “Owners are going to do what they want to do. You feel comfortable with who looks like you sometimes.”