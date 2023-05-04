Famous Dex Loses $49K By Default In Stolen Watch Lawsuit

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A Los Angeles granted a man’s request for a default judgment in his lawsuit against Famous Dex, who allegedly stole a luxury watch.

Famous Dex never responded to a lawsuit over a stolen watch, leading to a default judgment in the case.

According to MyNewsLA, a Los Angeles judge approved a man’s request for default judgment in the lawsuit on Tuesday (May 2). Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Teresa A. Beaudet agreed to sign off on a $49,000 ruling in favor of Michael Francati, who sued Famous Dex in 2021.

Francati accused the rapper of stealing his luxury watch and lying to the police about it. Francati sued for theft, intentional infliction of emotional distress, fraudulent misrepresentation, negligent misrepresentation and unjust enrichment. He previously asked to be awarded $172,586.

Famous Dex allegedly drove away with Francati’s watch after the plaintiff allowed the rapper to display it on Instagram. The Chicago-bred artist claimed four men stole the watch in a robbery, which Francati reported to the police.

Francati wound up in handcuffs after calling the cops. Famous Dex allegedly told the police Francati staged the robbery. Francati saw the rapper showing off the watch later that night.

Last month, Famous Dex announced he’s been sober for 11 months.

“I’m not doing drugs no more,” he said. “I’ve been drug-clean for 11 months. I’m happy and healthy.”

He checked into a rehab facility in 2022.